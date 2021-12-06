Cyclist receives minor injuries after altercation with driver of Land Rover
A cyclist received minor injuries after an altercation with driver of Land Rover in East Grinstead.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:32 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:34 pm
A police spokesperson said: "Just before 10.25am on Sunday (28 November) we received a report of an altercation between a cyclist and the driver of a Land Rover in Holtye Road, East Grinstead.
"The cyclist received minor injuries as a result of the incident and a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault and was bailed until December 26.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage which could help with our investigation is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial number 386 of 28/11."