Cyclist dies in Sussex road collision

A cyclist died this morning (Sunday, May 26) after a collision on a main road in Sussex.

Police said at around 6.20am, police and ambulance were called to the scene of the road traffic collision on the A2690 Combe Valley Way in Bexhill.

Sussex Police said a blue Vauxhall Astra, being driven by a local male aged 34, was travelling westbound on Combe Valley Way when it came into collision with a pedal cyclist travelling in the same direction.

The pedal cyclist, a 53 year old local male, sadly passed away at scene, police said.

Currently the scene remains closed while officers from Sussex And Surrey Operations Command examine the scene.

Anyone who may have seen the blue Vauxhall Astra or the pedal cyclist just prior to the collision are urged to contact the senior investigating officer, Sergeant Dan Pitcher via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or contact Sussex Police quoting Operation Newell.