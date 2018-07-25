Cubs’ posters to help save oceans

The First Rudgwick Cubs have been learning about plastic in the ocean at an Earth Day meeting.

The Cubs were shown how plastic is affecting the ocean, poisoning and killing the fish and animals and what really happens to plastic when it is thrown away carelessly.

The Cubs were so enthusiastic about raising awareness for the cause that they designed posters promoting responsible disposal of plastics.

Matt Walker, cub leader, said the posters were fantastic.

He added: “The Cubs really engaged with this and became very passionate about the topic.”

The top three winning posters are pictured above.