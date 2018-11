There was a big turnout in Crawley yesterday as the annual London to Brighton veteran car run made its usual stop in the town.

It was a chance to get up close to the vehicles as they started the Regularity Time Trial, the only competitive element of the event.

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run goes through Crawley. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM18110215a

Finishing 13 miles away in Burgess Hill, the time trial requires drivers to get as close to a chosen average speed as possible.

Our photographer was on hand to grab shots of the cars and the spectators in the High Street.