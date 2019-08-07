Crowds gather at Gatwick following British Airways IT problems

Passengers are still facing long delays at Gatwick Airport following a British Airways systems issue.

The airline confirmed that a “systems issue” was affecting check-in and departures at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. These are the only airports affected, as it is not a global IT outage.

A British Airways spokesperson said, “We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports.

“A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information before coming to the airport. We are offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City today, the opportunity to rebook to another day.

“We are encouraging customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information, and to allow additional time at the airport.”

READ MORE: Advice by Aashna Shroff, personal finance expert at money.co.uk, on what to do if you are experiencing delays



Crowds at Gatwick Airport today

The airline is using back-up and manual systems to try to cope with the issues.

British Airways is bound by passenger rights rules to re-book travellers whose flights are cancelled on other airlines if necessary. Anybody affected is also entitled to hotel accommodation and meals as necessary.

Anybody who arrives at their destination three hours or more late, or does not travel at all, is entitled to between £230 and £550 compensation. You can claim this by contacting the airline. The level of compensation is based on the distance of the flight you had booked.