Police were called about 6pm on Friday (September 10) following an assault on a 13-year-old boy in Horsham Park, a spokesman said. He suffered cuts and bruising to his face.

He added: “It is believed the incident involved children of a similar age and who are known to the victim.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 1122 of 10/09.”