Women sexually assaulted in Crawley Tesco

A man was arrested and bailed following reports of women being sexually assaulted in Tesco in Hazelwick on Thursday (August 8).

At 5.30pm on Thursday (8 August) officers were called to Tesco at Hazelwick, Crawley, to a report of a drunk man causing problems.

While officers were at the scene two women reported having been sexually assaulted by touching in the store.

Investigator Oli Robinson said: "We also have CCTV which very clearly shows a similar assault on another woman in the store at around the same time, but we have not yet identified her.

"We believe several women may have been assaulted in the same way in the store that afternoon and we are asking any such victims to contact us as soon possible either by calling 101 or online, quoting serial 1214 of 08/08."

A 35-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and after being interviewed was released on police bail until 19 August while enquiries continue.