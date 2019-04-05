Woman 'assaulted in unprovoked attack' in West Sussex

A 41-year-old woman was left with a face injury after an 'unprovoked attack' as she walked home from work, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers are investigating an incident near sensory gardens in Selsey on Wednesday evening (April 3).

Police

A spokesman said: "A 41-year-old local woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack as she walked home from work.

"She sustained a minor injury to her face before the unknown offender made off.

"Detectives are keen to talk to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious. They are asked to report details online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or call 101, quoting serial 1288 of 03/04."