Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of man in Crawley
A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Crawley.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to an address in Fennel Crescent, Crawley, at around 9pm on Sunday December 5 to reports of a man who had been stabbed.
"Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
"His condition is not life threatening.
"Police later arrested a woman aged 48 on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in custody."
"Police are not currently seeking anyone in connection with this incident. Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Start."