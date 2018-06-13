What questions about crime and policing do you want answered?

Have you got a question for the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner?

Members of the public can question PCC Katy Bourne on the way crime is being tackled in Sussex and how the force is performing.

Mrs Bourne out with police to see how anti-social behaviour is being dealt with

Mrs Bourne will tackle the questions at her monthly Sussex Police and Crime Panel on Friday, June 29.

As always, the meeting will be live broadcast online.

Councillor Bill Bentley, chairman of the panel said: “As a critical friend to the Commissioner, the role of the panel is to properly scrutinise all elements of her work, on behalf of the public, to ensure the role is being carried out effectively.

“We want to make sure the issues we are raising are those that the public feel are important to them.

“I would encourage people to submit their questions and help us achieve this.”

Questions to the Police and Crime Commissioner can be about any policy issue relating to policing in Sussex, but not related to operational matters of live cases.

It is recommended that questions be submitted in advance of the meeting to allow full responses to be prepared and to give more people the chance to take part.

A total of 45 minutes will be allocated to members of the public who would like to ask their questions in person. For those unable to attend the meeting, the panel chairman will ask the question on their behalf.

The two main items on the June 29 agenda are the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Annual Report and an update on diversity in police recruitment, although questions on any topic will be welcomed.

All question and answers will be recorded in the official minutes of the meeting.

Anyone wishing to participate should contact the PCP via email pcp@westsussex.gov.uk, or by calling 0330 2222546.

The meeting will be held on Friday, June 29, starting at 10.30am, at County Hall, Lewes and will be available to watch online at www.eastsussex.public-i.tv/core/portal/home.