West Sussex window cleaner who hid drugs and cash in lunchbox is jailed

A window cleaner who 'tried to cover up his lifestyle' to police officers has been jailed, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said Luke Taylor, 31, was driving along Sherwood Road, Bognor Regis, on June 28, 2018, when he was stopped by police officers.

Luke Taylor. Photo: Sussex Police

Following a search of Taylor and the van, officers discovered a lunchbox containing a quantity of drugs, associated paraphernalia and nearly £300 cash — something he initially claimed was for an upcoming holiday, police said.

A police spokesman said: "Taylor, a window cleaner of Hazel Road, Bognor Regis was arrested and explained to officers the money was for an upcoming holiday. During his police interview, Taylor changed his story and said the money was in fact for a night out at the pub.

"During a search of the window cleaner’s address, officers discovered further containers of white powder, which tested positive for cocaine."

Taylor was charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and pleaded guilty, police confirmed.

Luke Taylor tried to 'cover up his lifestyle' by 'making up lies' in his police interview. Photo: Sussex Police

The spokesman added: "He was sentenced by Judge Swift at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, May 3, and handed a four-year sentence."

Detective Constable Jon Woolley, of the community investigation team, said Taylor was 'someone we had been interested in for a while'.

He added: “He tried to cover up his lifestyle by making up lies in his police interview. However we were able to prove these to be false and this included the analysis of incriminating messages on Taylor’s phone.

“We welcome the sentence Taylor has been given and hope this sends out a stark message that we will continue to disrupt this behaviour.

“We urge everyone to report drug issues to us without delay. You can report either online or by calling 101.”