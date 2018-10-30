Warning after vehicles left unlocked across Horsham

Horsham Police has issued a warning to drivers after vehicles were left unlocked across the district.

The Force said today (October 30) it had received several reports of vehicles being left unlocked.

On social media residents have reported seeing people ‘trying doors’ to vehicles in the town in the early hours of the past couple of days.

Horsham Police has asked people to ensure their vehicles are locked and protected.

Last month two men were convicted of vehicle crime in Horsham and police said it was continuing its crackdown on the issue in the town.

