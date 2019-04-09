Wanted woman arrested over breach of non-molestation order in Crawley

A Woman who was wanted for an alleged breach of a non-molestation order has been arrested, say police.

Sussex Police said Jennifer Kelly, 34, of Carshalton, Sutton, was wanted in connection with breaches of an order on numerous occasions, specifically at an address in Ifield, Crawley.

Police have made an arrest

A spokesman said: “Jennifer Kelly, who was wanted in connection with an alleged breach of a molestation order, handed herself into police at Crawley on Wednesday lunchtime (April 10).”

