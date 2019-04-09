Wanted woman arrested over breach of non-molestation order in Crawley

A Woman who was wanted for an alleged breach of a non-molestation order has been arrested, say police.
Sussex Police said Jennifer Kelly, 34, of Carshalton, Sutton, was wanted in connection with breaches of an order on numerous occasions, specifically at an address in Ifield, Crawley.
A spokesman said: “Jennifer Kelly, who was wanted in connection with an alleged breach of a molestation order, handed herself into police at Crawley on Wednesday lunchtime (April 10).”
More news:
This £14m Sussex garden centre major revamp will create 60 new jobs
Warehouse on former Sussex Wyevale Garden Centre site near A23 sold for £6.5 million
16 of Sussex’s most haunted places
Six Crawley men jailed over supply of Class-A drugs
Cannabis factory found in an empty town centre café building
This is the average household income in these Crawley streets
New Crawley B&M shop to open - here’s all you need to know