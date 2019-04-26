Wanted man arrested in Haywards Heath

A man wanted in connection with a number of offences has been arrested in Haywards Heath, police have confirmed.

On Monday, April 22, officers appealed for help to find Mark Brazil, wanted in connection with two counts of robbery, common assault, grievous bodily harm and witness intimidation.

The 20-year-old remains in police custody

Police siad the 20-year-old was located near his home in Haywards Heath on Thursday afternoon (April 25), and taken into custody.

He remains in police custody at this stage, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman added: “Police would like to thank everyone who got in touch with information and intelligence following a social media appeal.”