VIDEO: Shocking moment teen crashes into queuing traffic whilst trying to escape police

A shocking video shows the dramatic moment a teenager in a stolen car crashed into several cars and narrowly avoided running over two officers.

Police said officers pursued a blue Ford Focus through Crawley after they spotted the vehicle - which had been reported stolen - on the A2011 Crawley Avenue on Sunday December 10.

The video, released by Sussex Police today (January 22), shows the moment the driver tried to travel around the outside of queuing traffic in College Road before crashing into several cars.

Two police officers, pursing the vehicle on foot, were almost hit before the driver was arrested.

Police said ten cars including a police car were damaged in the crash.

Connor O’Reilly, unemployed, of Featherstone, Lingfield, Surrey, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop a vehicle when required to do so by police, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday January 9, the 19-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for 24 months.

PC Mark Robinson, who assisted in responding to and detaining O’Reilly, said: “O’Reilly’s blatant disregard for the law caused damage to several vehicles and compromised the safety of everyone in the vicinity, including numerous officers trying to apprehend him.

“Stopping when requested would have resulted in a considerably lower level outcome. Instead, he received a suspended sentence which means he’ll be walking a tightrope for the next 24 months.

“I would like to thank the members of the public in the queue of traffic at the time for their patience and understanding while we controlled the situation. It was a mercy that nobody was seriously hurt.”