Valuable violin stolen on train near Haywards Heath: man arrested

Officers investigating the theft of a valuable violin on a train near Haywards Heath have made an arrest.

An appeal was launched following the theft, which happened at 5.20pm on Tuesday, June 11, said British Transport Police.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested following the incident

Today police confirmed that a 38-year-old man from Norwood, London has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

He has since been released on police bail while further enquiries continue, said a spokesman.

The victim was heading towards Haywards Heath when they accidently left their bag on board containing the violin.

The incident happened on a Thameslink service travelling between Brighton and East Croydon.

The violin has been recovered, confirmed police.

