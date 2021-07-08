UPDATED: Police tell travellers to leave site in Burgess Hill

“They legally have to leave the site later on this afternoon,” said Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor on Wednesday (July 8).

“My team will be down there later on to manage this and make sure it happens,” he said.

Inspector Taylor said police received numerous calls on Tuesday (July 6) at about 6pm from residents and members of the public.

Police received reports of travellers moving into the Marle Place Recreation Ground, near Upper St John’s Road, Burgess Hill.

Callers informed police that there were ‘numerous caravans and vehicles entering the site’, he said.

“Like in all cases where we have unauthorised encampments across Sussex, we will now liaise with the landowner,” said Inspector Taylor yesterday.

He also said police would carry out a site assessment to see what impact the encampment is having on the community.