UPDATE: Manhunt after large police presence in town centre

Police are hunting for a man wanted following a theft from a town centre store.

A large police presence was spotted in Horsham on Sunday afternoon (January 28).

Large police presence in Albion Way.

In total eight police cars were seen outside the Dreams store in Albion Way just before 2pm and officers were pictured searching car.

Police confirmed today (February 1) a woman was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop in Guildford. The 37-year-old has since been released under investigation.

Police added officers were still searching for man believed to be connected to the theft from the Decathlon store in North Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference PR/45180010455.