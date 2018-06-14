UPDATE: Jury continue deliberations in Horsham murder trial

Deliberations by the jury in a Horsham murder trial will continue into a third day.

Nicholas Bridge, 18, from Brixton in London, stands accused of the murder of father Anthony Williams alongside co-defendant Daniel Omofeghare, 20, of no fixed address.

Both men deny the charge.

The jury retired yesterday (June 13) to consider if the two men are guilty of murder following an alleged altercation in Park Way, in Horsham, on September 19 last year.

A spokesman for the court service said the jurors will continue their deliberations tomorrow.

The trial continues.

