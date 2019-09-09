Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Horsham

Police have arrested two people for suspected drug dealing in Horsham.

In a statement on Facebook Horsham Police said the arrests followed ‘ongoing reports of drug dealing’ near to Oak Tree Way.

The seized drugs. Photo courtesy of Horsham Police

The seized drugs. Photo courtesy of Horsham Police

The spokesman added: “Our Prevention team stopped and arrested two people for possession of these drugs [pictured] with intent to supply over the weekend.”

Horsham Police have been approached for comment.

Read more: Horsham parkrun celebrates fifth anniversary - picture special

Read more: British Airways: Gatwick Airport gives advice as flights cancelled due to strike

Read more: Watch dramatic footage of firefighters battling flames on the roof of Sussex block of flats