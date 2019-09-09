Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Horsham

Police have arrested two people for suspected drug dealing in Horsham.
In a statement on Facebook Horsham Police said the arrests followed ‘ongoing reports of drug dealing’ near to Oak Tree Way.
The spokesman added: “Our Prevention team stopped and arrested two people for possession of these drugs [pictured] with intent to supply over the weekend.”
Horsham Police have been approached for comment.
