Two released on bail as murder investigation continues

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a flat fire in Crawley have been released on bail.

Emergency services rushed to a property in Warren Drive after a fire broke out in a first floor bedroom just before 5.40pm on Wednesday (July 11).

Investigations being carried out at the scene. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Police said a 53-year-old woman was found in the flat however, despite teams carrying out CPR she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death is yet to be established but it is being treated as suspicious.

Two men, aged 55 and 37, were also found in the property and were arrested on suspicion of murder, officers said. Both have been released on conditional bail until August 8 pending further enquiries.

Police said the fire was contained to the bedroom and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Brevis.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.