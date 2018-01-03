Two mugged in town centre

An elderly woman and a teenager were mugged in Horsham town centre.

Police said a 78-year-old woman was travelling through West Street on her mobility scooter when she was mugged by a teenager outside the O2 shop on December 29.

The woman was holding a £20 note and tried to resist as the thief attempted to snatch the money. She was forced to let go after hurting her hand and the teen ran off.

He is described as 5ft 6ins, of Mediterranean appearance, and was wearing a grey zip-up hooded top, dark blue jeans and trainers.

Several days before a teenager was also mugged as he withdrew money in the town centre.

Police said on Saturday, December 23, a 12-year-old boy was getting a £10 note from a cash machine outside NatWest in the Carfax when he was ‘spun around’ and had his wallet snatched by a thief.

The suspect ran off and was chased by witnesses but escaped.

Officers said the thief is described as a young man of Asian appearance wearing a bright green Adidas hooded top with the hood raised.

A police spokesman said: “Police have not ruled out the possibility of the thefts being linked in some way and have reminded shoppers and others using the town centre to take care over personal security, being aware of who is around them and being discreet when using cash machines or carrying money.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 904 of 23/12 or serial 666 of 29/12.

Alternatively you can visit the Crimestoppers website (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.