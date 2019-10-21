Two men released after ‘ball bearings incidents’ in Horsham and Crawley

Two men arrested by police in connection with incidents of criminal damage in Horsham and Crawley have now been released.

Police say the men, both from Crawley, have been freed on police bail until November 14 ‘while enquiries continue.’

Police

Earlier last week, police investigating the damage revealed that they had recovered ‘a powerful catapult’ and parts of a dismantled air rifle.

Police say that firearms officers responded along with a police helicopter after officers received ‘numerous reports of deliberate damage’ believed to have been caused by ball bearings being fired.

A spokesman said two people suffered minor injuries and a number of vehicles and buildings were damaged.