Two banned from roads for drink and drug-driving

Two more drivers have been banned from the roads for drink and drug-driving in the Horsham district.

Police said Elaine Pavey, 54, unemployed, of Hollands Road, Henfield, was arrested in London Road, Henfield, on December 7.

She was charged with driving with 5.4mcg cannabis and 781mcg benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in her system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 23, she was disqualified from driving for 18 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Brandon Freemantle, 22, a bricklayer, of Downsview, Henfield, was arrested in Henfield Road, Henfield, on December 13.

He was charged with driving with 91mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 9, he was disqualified from driving for 23 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order. He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

A total of 195 arrests were made during Sussex and Surrey Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

So far 75 have been convicted and a further 30 have been charged to appear before magistrates.

Police have also issued a warning after a teenager was found over the limit after one pint of beer.

Callum Moore, a gas worker, of Pride View, Stone Cross was arrested in Rattle Road, Westham, on December 29.

Police said the 19-year-old was pulled over shortly before 8pm due to the condition of the Audi S3 he was driving, and was requested to undertake a roadside breath test. He failed the test despite claiming he had only had one pint two hours previously.

He was charged with driving with 44mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and at Hastings Magistrates’ was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £85 fine and £330 costs.

Superintendent Chris Moon, head of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “The only way you can safely guarantee you are under the limit is to consume zero alcohol.

“If you’re going to an event where you’ll be having a drink – even if it’s just one – plan ahead and make the necessary arrangements to ensure you’re not in a position where there’s a chance you could be over the limit. Book a taxi, take public transport or arrange a lift with someone who is sober.

“All too often people assume it is acceptable to drive having had “just one drink”. However if you are stopped, breathalysed and blow over the limit, there is no defence for “just one drink”. Alcohol affects people in different ways, and our advice to stay safe is to drink OR drive; never both.”

He added: “Alcohol takes time to process and leave your body. This means if you drink at lunch time, you may be unfit to drive that evening. Or if you drink in the evening, you may be unfit to drive the next morning.

“There’s no quick way of sobering up. Drinking coffee or taking a cold shower won’t help. If you are in any doubt, don’t drive. We can assure you it’s not worth the risk.”

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.