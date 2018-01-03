Two arrested for drug offences in Crawley

Two people have been arrested for drug offences following a routine stop check in Crawley.

On Wednesdsay, 27 December, officers was following the vehicle along Gasson Wood Road into Waterfield Gardens when the car pulled over.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A search of the vehicle was conducted and a 21-year-old woman from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and has been released under investigation.

“A 27-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of class B (cannabis), driving without insurance and driving under the influence of drugs.”