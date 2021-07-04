Two arrested following serious assault in Broadfield

Police were called to Seymour Road in Broadfield shortly after 5.30pm. The victim, a 23-year-old local man, was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath with injuries to his thigh, hands and ear.

Detectives are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information about it to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1135 of 30/06.

A 24-year-old man from Crawley and a 37-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.