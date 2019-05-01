Two arrested after fight in Haywards Heath

Two people were arrested after a fight in Haywards Heath, police said.

Officers were called shortly before 11am on Tuesday (April 30), to a collision between two vehicles in America Lane.

The fight happened in America Lane in Haywards Heath. Picture: Google Street View

The people in the vehicles, two white transit vans, were then involved in an altercation and a number of weapons were seen, police said.

One man suffered a broken arm in the incident.

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson said: “We believe these people are all known to each other and although there was a fight between the people involved and vehicles were damaged, only one person was injured. They are being treated at hospital.

“We arrived quickly and arrested two people. We are appealing to any other motorists or residents in the area to get in touch if they saw anything or have dash cam footage which could help with our investigation.

“A 17-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man both of Haywards Heath were arrested on suspicion of affray.

“The man was also arrested on suspicion of affray, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. They both remain in custody.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online quoting serial 405 of 30/4.”

