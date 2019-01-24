Three more Horsham district drivers banned from roads

A veterinary surgeon who was almost three-times the legal drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads.

Duncan Gipson of Henfield Road, Cowfold, was arrested in Stonefield Way, in Burgess Hill, on 17 December 17, police said.

The 45-year-old was charged with driving with 106mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4 police said Gipson was disqualified from driving for 36 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Two other drivers from the district have also been banned from the roads after being caught by officers as part of Sussex and Surrey Polices’ Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

Graham Hazell, a decorator, of Hamilton Road, Horsham, was arrested in Greenway, Horsham, on December 2.

The 68-year-old was charged with driving with 74mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Police said at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 2 he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge

Benjamin Misfud, 25, of Ellis Road, Broadbridge Heath, was arrested in North Parade, Horsham, on December 15.

The marketing employee was charged with driving with 70mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4 officers said he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £340 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

A further arrest was made on the A24 near Horsham on December 22.

Susan George, 58, a teacher, of South Farm Road, Broadwater, was charged with driving with 43mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 8 she was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a £276 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge

In total 240 drink and drive-drive arrests were made in Sussex during the crackdown which ran between December 1 and January 1.

So far 57 people have been convicted with a further 36 charged and waiting to appear in court.