Three men arrested in connection with West Sussex telephone kiosk and postbox explosions

Three men have been arrested in connection with the damage of postboxes and telephone kiosks in the Chichester district on Boxing Day, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said officers are investigating a total of eight incidents in Bosham, Lavant, Charlton, East Dean and Oving between 10pm and 12 midnight on Wednesday, December 26.

A police spokesman said: "The damage was believed to have been caused by an explosive device.

"A 22-year-old man from Chichester and a 23-year-old from Hampshire were arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life.

"A 22-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life and possession of a class B drug."

All three were released on police bail until February 5, police confirmed.

Police

The spokesman added: "The locations currently identified are as follows; postbox outside The Reach, Smugglers Lane, Bosham; postbox at the entrance to Bosham Hoe on Hoe Lane junction with Smugglers Lane, Bosham; postbox on the A286 junction with St Nicholas Road, Lavant; postbox outside The Fox Goes Free PH, Charlton Road, Charlton; postbox near the Star and Garter pub, East Dean; postbox Folly Lane, Barlavington; telephone kiosk on the corner of Richmond Road, Westerton and telephone kiosk at the High Street junction with Highfield Lane, Oving."

For more information on the incidents see here:

Police launch appeal after explosives go off in postboxes and a telephone kiosk in West Sussex

Telephone box explosion is 'devastating' for village community