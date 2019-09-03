Three arrested following Horsham assault

Three people, including two teenagers, have been arrested following an assault in Horsham.

Officers were called to New Street around 11pm on Monday, September 3, following reports of a verbal and physical altercation involving a group of five people, Sussex Police said.

Police

The victims, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s, both suffered cuts and bruising to their faces, according to a spokesman.

He added: “A 21-year-old of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty; an 18-year-old man from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a class B drug and a 16-year-old boy from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.”

All three remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing the spokesman said.

He urged anyone who could help the investigation to report online or call 101 quoting 1560 of 02/09.

