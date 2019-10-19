This is why there was a high police presence in Storrington yesterday

Police responded to two incidents in Storrington yesterday and arrested a man.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were first called to a ‘disturbance’ at Abbey Court in Ravenscroft just after 2.30pm.

Both incidents happened in Ravenscroft in Storrington. Picture: Google Street View

He said: “We had a call to a disturbance at Abbey Court. We attended the scene and we were happy that everything was in order and stood down.

“While we were there, we located someone wanted for another matter and arrested him.”

He said officers were called to the same road a few hours later.

“We responded to concerns for a woman’s safety at 7.45pm,” he said.

“We located her and were happy and stood down. No arrests were made.”

Residents reported seeing a number of police cars in the village. One person said they also saw a dog unit.