Thieves try to steal Mercedes from Horsham property
Thieves smashed the window of a Mercedes car when they tried to steal the vehicle while it was parked in Horsham.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:33 pm
Police say that the attempted theft happened in Arundale Walk between 10pm on November 6 and 2pm the following day.
Officers say that, in a separate incident, someone was seen trying car doors of vehicles parked in Old Millmeads, Horsham, at around 3.45am on November 7.
A spokesman said: “The vehicles were secure and no entry was gained.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101.