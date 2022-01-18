Thieves steal number plates from cars in Horsham
Thieves have been stealing number plates from cars in Horsham.
Police say that in one incident overnight between January 10 and 11, both front and rear number plates were taken from a Honda Jazz in Ridgehurst Drive.
And, in another incident, front and back number plates were stolen from a Ford Ka in The Crescent, Horsham, between 2pm and 8pm yesterday (January 17).
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.