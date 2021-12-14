Thieves on the prowl in Horsham, Faygate and Amberley

The rear doors of a property in Mill Lane, Amberley, were damaged and power tools were stolen some time between 5pm on Saturday (December 11) and Sunday (December 12) police said.

In Warnham Road, Horsham, a garden tool was used to damage conservatory doors at the rear of the property and jewellery was stolen between 4.30pm and 10.30pm on Monday (December 13).

And the front and rear number plates were stolen from a Vauxhall Vivaro van in Millpond Lane, Kilnwood Vale. Faygate, police added.