Thieves on the prowl again around Horsham
Thieves have been on the prowl again in and around Horsham.
Police say that tools and a bicycle were stolen when burglars broke into the garage of a property in The Street, Nutbourne, some time between 5pm on October 13 and 3.20pm on October 15.
In another incident, tools and a satellite navigation system were stolen from a VW campervan in Spencer’s Road, Horsham, between 8pm on October 13 and 8am on October 16.
Police say that burglars broke into a house in Lambs Farm Road, Horsham, by removing a panel from the back door betweem 5pm and 11.10pm on October 4. They searched upstairs but it is not thought anything was stolen.
An attempted break-in was made at a property in Howard Road, Horsham, between October 4 and 7 but was unsuccessful.
Power tools were stolen from a van in Robert Way, Horsham, some time between 10pm on October 13 and 5am the next day.
And thieves stole a bag after smashing the window of a vehicle parked at Kithurst Hill Car Park, Storrington. Police say the theft happened between 10.45am and 1.50pm on October 15.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police by calling 101.