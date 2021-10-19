Thieves on the prowl again around Horsham

Police say that tools and a bicycle were stolen when burglars broke into the garage of a property in The Street, Nutbourne, some time between 5pm on October 13 and 3.20pm on October 15.

In another incident, tools and a satellite navigation system were stolen from a VW campervan in Spencer’s Road, Horsham, between 8pm on October 13 and 8am on October 16.

Police say that burglars broke into a house in Lambs Farm Road, Horsham, by removing a panel from the back door betweem 5pm and 11.10pm on October 4. They searched upstairs but it is not thought anything was stolen.

Sussex Police

An attempted break-in was made at a property in Howard Road, Horsham, between October 4 and 7 but was unsuccessful.

Power tools were stolen from a van in Robert Way, Horsham, some time between 10pm on October 13 and 5am the next day.

And thieves stole a bag after smashing the window of a vehicle parked at Kithurst Hill Car Park, Storrington. Police say the theft happened between 10.45am and 1.50pm on October 15.