These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have had the most anti-social behaviour
Here are the instances of anti-social behaviour recorded by Sussex Police in Crawley’s neighbourhoods.
The figures below from November 2018 (the most recent available) show the total recorded crime and the number of anti-social behaviour reports. The information has been published on the police.uk website. See also: These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area
Three Bridges, 115 reported crimes: Anti-social behaviour 23. Pic: Google Maps
Northgate, 73 reported crimes: Anti-social behaviour 15 . Pic: Google Maps
Southgate, 82 reported crimes: Anti-social behaviour 14. Pic: Google Maps
Tilgate, 75 reported crimes: Anti-social behaviour 12. Pic: Google Maps
