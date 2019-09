Latest police figures show hundreds of crimes were reported in and around Horsham in July.

The crimes were reported in July 2019, which are the latest figures to be recorded on the police.uk website. The data gives a street-by-street breakdown across the whole town. These are the streets that had the most crimes reported on or near to them in that month.

1. Albion Way 9 crimes reported on or near this street in July 19. other Buy a Photo

2. Arunside 4 crimes reported on or near this street in July 19. other Buy a Photo

3. Barrington Road 5 crimes reported on or near this street in July 19. other Buy a Photo

4. Black Horse Way 14 crimes reported on or near this street in July 19. other Buy a Photo

View more