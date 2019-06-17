These are Sussex’s missing people – can you help?

Here we look at the people who are still missing from Sussex.

Some of them have been missing for many years, while some have gone missing this year. Please note this may not include everyone who is currently missing. READ MORE: ‘This has been the hardest two years of my life’ – East Sussex families plea for their loved ones to return home.

Albanian teenager Mario Bibaj was last seen in Hastings on Saturday, August 6, 2016.

Gillian Affleck was 50 when she disappeared from Patcham on August 24, 2017.

Liam Poole was last seen with his dad Daniel from Burgess Hill were last seen travelling to Malaga, Spain, on March 31 2019 on holiday. Their luggage was left in their hotel together with their passports suggesting this was not a planned disappearance.

Daniel Poole and son Liam, from Burgess Hill, were last seen travelling to Malaga, Spain, on March 31 2019 on holiday and their family have not heard from them since April 1.

