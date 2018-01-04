Teens kicked and headbutted in town centre attack

Two teenagers were headbutted, punched and kicked during a gang attack in the town centre.

The teens, both aged 19, were assaulted by a group of ten people in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, yesterday evening (January 3).

Police said following a row between both groups the pair were punched, kicked and headbutted. One had their mobile phone, wallet and watch stolen, officers added.

The attack took place at 10.30pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 1498 of 03/01.