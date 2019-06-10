Teenagers arrested over Crawley Tesco supermarket burglary

Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with a supermarket burglary in Crawley.

Officers went to Tesco in Dobbins Place, Crawley, at about 11.15pm on Saturday (June 8) after they were alerted by a burglar alarm.

A police spokesman said: “On arrival, police spotted a group of people running away from the area.”

The spokesman added: “A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man both from Crawley were arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal.

“A 15-year-old boy also from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and the possession of a weapon for the discharge of noxious liquid or gas or electrical incapacitation device or thing.”

All three have been released under investigation and enquiries are continuing.

Police are still searching for a further two suspects in connection with the burglary.

If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at this time, report online or call 101 quoting 1446 of 08/06.

