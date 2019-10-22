Teenager stabbed in Horsham

A teenage boy was stabbed during an attempted robbery in Horsham Skatepark last night, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy suffered a wound to his stomach after he was 'approached by a youth who tried to take his jacket'.

Police

A spokesman added: "He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton at about 7.40pm. His injury is not believed to be life threatening.

"A man aged 19 was also punched in the face several times during the incident. He was also taken to hospital. The suspect is described as wearing a black balaclava, black tracksuit and black gloves."

Detective Inspector Dave Payne said police are 'still trying to establish the circumstances' and are looking for the suspect 'who fled the scene'.

"If anyone witnessed this or has any information please contact us," he said.

"We have officers and PCSOs in the area of the skate park and in North Parade. Please speak to them if you have any concerns or can help with the investigation."

Information can be reported to police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1242 of 21/10.