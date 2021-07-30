Teenager robbed at knifepoint in Horsham

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 9.25pm on Tuesday (July 27) opposite Horsham railway station.

Sussex Police said the victim, a 15-year-old boy, reported being approached by two men brandishing a large, bladed article who took several of his belongings.

They then made off towards the railway station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw anything that could help officers with their enquiries is asked to report online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1493 of 27/07.

Police said motorists who passed through the area are also asked to check if they have any dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation.