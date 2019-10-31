Teenager charged after fight in Horsham supermarket

A Horsham teenager has been charged with assault after a fight in a town centre supermarket.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested following the assault in Sainsbury’s, Worthing Road, according to Sussex Police.
Police said the incident happened around 7.10pm on Tuesday, October 29.
A spokeswoman added: “Officers attended the premises after a physical and verbal altercation occurred.
“A 16-year-old boy from Horsham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was later charged with two counts of common assault and will appear at Worthing Youth Court on November 14.”
A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We are supporting the police with their enquiries.”
Read more: Britain’s Got Talent auditions to be held in Horsham
Read more: Developers to outline changes to plans for north Horsham development
Read more: Jewellery and cash stolen in Horsham burglary