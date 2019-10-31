Teenager charged after fight in Horsham supermarket

A Horsham teenager has been charged with assault after a fight in a town centre supermarket.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested following the assault in Sainsbury’s, Worthing Road, according to Sussex Police.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817806 SUS-180108-084417001

Police said the incident happened around 7.10pm on Tuesday, October 29.

A spokeswoman added: “Officers attended the premises after a physical and verbal altercation occurred.

“A 16-year-old boy from Horsham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was later charged with two counts of common assault and will appear at Worthing Youth Court on November 14.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We are supporting the police with their enquiries.”

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent auditions to be held in Horsham

Read more: Developers to outline changes to plans for north Horsham development

Read more: Jewellery and cash stolen in Horsham burglary