Teenage boy hurt in bust-up outside Horsham supermarket

Police say they were called to Sainsbury’s car park in Worthing Road at around 7.20pm on Wednesday (May 26) following reports of an ‘altercation.’

A spokesman said: “A 17-year-old boy suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

“The shop was open at the time and it’s thought a number of customers would have walked through the car park while the altercation was taking place.

“Investigating officer Perry Humphreys is keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any other relevant information.

“Any witnesses are urged to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1382 of 26/05.