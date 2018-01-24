Teen’s head smashed on table in Horsham pub attack

A man tried to strangle a teenager and slammed his head against a table in an unprovoked attack at a Horsham pub.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was at The Lynd Cross with his twin brother on Sunday evening (January 14) when he saw a man staring at him across the bar.

The man came round to speak to him before grabbing his head and smashing it against a table and then tried to strangle him.

Police said the attack took place at about 8pm and no medical treatment was required.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6’, aged 20s to 30s, of medium build with cropped dark hair. He was wearing round glasses, a camouflage style jumper, a blue bomber jacket and possibly jeans. He had a bandaged finger on his right hand.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1013 of 14/01.