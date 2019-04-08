Sussex Police launch investigation after laser shone at helicopter

Detectives attended a property in Bognor Regis after a laser was shone at a National Police Air Service helicopter last week.

Sussex Police said it is investigating a report of a laser shone at a police helicopter at around 8.22pm on April 1.

Police

A spokesman added: "The helicopter was able to identify a property in Shripney Lane, Bognor Regis, and officers visited the property. All the occupants were spoken to and an investigation continues.

"No-one was arrested."

The National Police Air Service issued a warning after the incident. Its post on Twitter read: "A message we will continue to share – shine a laser at an aircraft and you’ll end up in custody.

"@NPASBournemouth were subjected to a laser attack. #NPAS999 crew identified the location of the laser and arranged for @sussex_police to visit the address."