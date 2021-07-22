Police said they were called to reports of a burglary at a shop in Blackbridge Lane at 12.45am on Thursday morning (July 22).

A witness reported seeing two men running from the scene and officers, supported by a dog unit, searched the area and traced a scent to a nearby block of flats, which was searched and discounted, a spokesman said.

He added: “During a search outside a man was found in a heavily grown area next to a stream between Shandys Close and Ridgehurst Drive.

“After being briefly detained he fled on foot, fell into the stream and became trapped in the mud for around 20 minutes.

“Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended to assist with a rescue but the suspect freed himself and made off over the opposite bank of the stream.”

Police said they searched the area extensively using a police dogs, a drone and thermal imaging cameras but officers couldn’t find the suspect.

The spokesman said: “The shop suffered damage to its front door and a till containing cash was stolen.