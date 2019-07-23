String of burglaries in and around Horsham

Burglars broke into a string of properties in and around Horsham over the past week.

Police say that in one incident, a front door latch was broken as thieves broke into a house in Burford Road on July 16.

In another incident on the same day, burglars broke a rear window at a property in Berrall Way, Billingshurst.

Meanwhile, police say there was an attempted burglary at a house in Redford Avenue, Horsham, on July 17.

And damage was caused to a door when burglars tried to break into a house in Ravenscroft, Storrington, some time between 8.40am and 10 am on July 18.