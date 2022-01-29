Street racers causing 'repeated disturbances' in Horsham

Drivers have been doing 'burnouts', revving their engines and littering, according to police, and officers working to stop the illegal activity have urged witnesses to come forward.

In a post on social media, residents have been asked to dial 101 if they witness street racing.

Horsham Police Tweeted today (Saturday, January 29): "Police are looking to put a stop to street racers who have been causing repeated disturbances in the Horsham area.

"The racers have been doing burnouts, revving engines and littering whilst not adhering to speed limits or the highway code. If seen, please report to 101 or online."