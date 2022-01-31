Street racers causing major disturbances in Horsham and Broadbridge Heath

According to Sussex Police, the racers have been performing – burnouts, doughnuts, simultaneously beeping, synchronized revving and popping, screeching and skidding of tyres.

The police have said the racers have been recklessly driving, drag racing late into the night and putting other road users in danger by not adhering the speed limits and the highway code.

This group will be dealt with by the police using the Horsham District Public Space Protection Order. Failure to comply with the Public Spaces Protection Order is a criminal offence.

Offences carry a maximum penalty upon conviction of a fine (Level 3) of up to £1,000, the police said.

Offences may also be dealt with by a fixed penalty notice

The police have asked people to report any anti-social driving to them online or on 101.